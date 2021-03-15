Man arrested in connection to shooting near Baker Middle School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man is facing serious charges after shooting someone near Baker Middle School.

Police were called after getting reports of a shooting near a school just after 5: 00 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they received a report of a possible gunshot wound victim walking into a Driscoll Children's Hospital.

Police learned that the suspect and victim knew each other and met to exchanged items.

Detectives added the suspect decided to steal the items and fired a weapon.

Investigators had identified the suspect as 19-year-old Michael Martinez. When officers found out where Martinez was, he allegedly led police on a brief chase using a vehicle around 8 p.m. Friday.

Martinez was eventually arrested and charged with aggravated robbery with a weapon, evading police using a vehicle, and police added Martinez had a warrant for assault charge in Nueces County