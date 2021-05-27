Watch
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into Kaffie Middle School

Nueces County Jail.
Isaiah Rivas.
Isaiah Rivas
Posted at 2:47 PM, May 27, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District police responded to a burglary report at Kaffie Middle School around 1:48 a.m. Wednesday after several alarms went off.

According to an arrest report, CCISD police dispatch was able to locate a man on camera carrying bags as he entered several classrooms.

Police said during a check of the school they found Isaiah Rivas, 17, near the library. He was held at gunpoint and then taken into custody.

Police said they recovered three handbags that contained laptops belonging to the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

Rivas appeared before Magistrate Judge Melissa Madrigal Thursday morning. He's charged with burglary of a building.

