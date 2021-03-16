Man arrested following cockfighting ring bust in Mathis

MATHIS, Texas — Authorities say one man was charged after police broke up a suspected cockfighting den.

The San Patricio County Sheriff's Office says Sunday, several of their deputies along with DPS Troopers responded the area near County Road 441 in Mathis, Texas after getting reports of a cockfighting operation.

When deputies arrived, police said at least 24 vehicles were parked around a metal building on the property along with a number of rosters.

Deputies said the property owner, Rigo Zamora, met with officers as patrons hurried to their vehicles and drove off.

Zamora was arrested at the scene and charged with cruelty to animals and torture.

Police also added that their cameras were able to capture many of the licenses from the vehicles on video.

This investigation is ongoing.