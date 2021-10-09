Man arrested after rollover accident

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A driver was charged with a DWI late last night after flipping over their vehicle and damaging several others.

The accident happened in the parking lot of the TGI Friday's on South Padre Island Drive. Around 10:50 p.m. Friday the driver of a white truck was seen swerving off the roadway before rolling over and hitting lawn decor and landscaping lining the Moore Plaza parking lot.

According to Corpus Christi Police, the decor stopped the truck, but not before it and the resulting debris damaged several vehicles in the parking lot. The driver was issued a field sobriety test, failed and was arrested with a DWI.

No injuries were reported in the crash. The identity of the driver has not been released.