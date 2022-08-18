Man arrested after fatal crash on Hwy 361 leaves San Antonio couple dead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 24-year-old-man was arrested for two counts of intoxication manslaughter after a fatal wreck in Port Aransas over the weekend.

Dylan Holland was arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after police were dispatched to the 7500 block of Hwy 361 for a major traffic accident at approximately 11:56 p.m. Saturday.

Officers determined a male driver of a Dodge Ram pickup, who was traveling south on 361 toward Corpus Christi, collided with a Lexus sedan traveling north toward Port Aransas.

The sedan's 44-year-old male driver and 42-year-old female passenger, both from San Antonio, were pronounced dead.

According to officials, the at-fault driver of the truck was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators issued a warrant for a blood specimen from the driver of the truck because alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the fatal wreck.

Holland remains in custody in the Nueces County Jail.