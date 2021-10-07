Man accused of setting apartment fire on city's southside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man was arrested after he allegedly set several fires inside an apartment complex.

The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 8200 block of Brittany Drive just off of Paul Jones Avenue.

According to Corpus Christi Fire Department Battalion Chief Robin McGill, the suspect lit several fire inside an apartment complex and tried to escape out of a window.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and got the fires under control in 15 minutes.

The suspect, who has not been named, was interviewed and taken into custody. Investigators said they are still trying to investigate the suspect's motive.

Due to the cause of the fire, an arson investigator was called in to investigate. People living inside the apartment evacuated and no one was injured.