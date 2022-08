CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lifesaving effort kicked off Wednesday night at Brewster Street Icehouse. It was a mixer for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

Teams received information that will help them raise crucial funds in the battle against breast cancer.

The walk is happening on Saturday October 29 at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

To sign up, or for more information, click here.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.