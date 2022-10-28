Make your bark heard: vote for Odem's police dog, Benny, in $15,000 competition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The "Aftermath K9 Grant" is calling for all barks to be heard in its $15,000 competition. The money will go to the top eight law enforcement agencies with the highest votes in the country.

The grant money comes from a company called Aftermath that specializes in biohazard remediation and trauma cleanup. The organization is called to help after tragedies such as suicides and homicides.

Through the "Aftermath K9 Grant," Aftermath hopes to support K9 units and officer training. The competition includes 18 Texas agencies. The Odem Police Department submitted its own K9, Benny.

"Odem is growing," said Officer James Easley. "Our agency is going to start growing. We have Highway 77, which runs straight through our city. Benny specializes in narcotics. That's going to help us with the war on drugs."

ODP is a fairly new agency, established in 2018. Just two weeks ago, Benny found about 17 pounds of meth in a car, which officers stopped as it traveled through the city.

The last day to vote for Benny is Monday, October 31. Premont Police are also up for the vote.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.