MAKE-A-WISH: Corpus Christi 6-year-old gets backyard playset

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana is granting a wish for 6-year-old Brandon of a Corpus Christi.

Brandon has leukemia, and his wish is to have a backyard playset. In September 2021, Chick-fil-A on Saratoga invited him to play on their playground that had not been open in over a year.

Now, Brandon will be able to play on his own playset at home, courtesy of Chick-fil-A Saratoga.

His playset is currently being set up while he is away. Once he returns home, Brandon will be surprised with a meal brought to him

by the Chick-fil-A cow mascot, leading to the reveal of his new backyard fun house.

You can watch live at 4 p.m. below.



