Major vehicle crash leads to closures along the freeway

Thomas, Scot
Posted at 4:57 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 18:24:47-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash involving two vehicles has lead to the closure of some lanes along S.P.I.D. Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just around 3 p.m. on top of the freeway at Greenwood Drive and S.P.I.D.

According to police, "All eastbound lanes of travel on HWY 358 at Greenwood are shut down due to cleanup efforts from a traffic accident."

They advised that only one lane of travel is open so drivers are encouraged to seek another route.

Police added that drivers should expect delays.

