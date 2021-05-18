Major vehicle crash leads to closures along the freeway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash involving two vehicles has lead to the closure of some lanes along S.P.I.D. Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened just around 3 p.m. on top of the freeway at Greenwood Drive and S.P.I.D.
According to police, "All eastbound lanes of travel on HWY 358 at Greenwood are shut down due to cleanup efforts from a traffic accident."
They advised that only one lane of travel is open so drivers are encouraged to seek another route.
Police added that drivers should expect delays.
