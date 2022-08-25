Major vehicle accident closes FM 665 and County Road 75 near Driscoll

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is working a crash on FM 665 and County Road 75 east of Driscoll, according to Nueces County officials.

Pct. 3 Nueces County Constable Jimmy Rivera said in a Facebook post that the crash happened at about 2:52 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area of the crash, as FM 665 and County Road 75 are closed off at the scene.

There is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News, for updates. For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.