Mainlane of southbound IH-37 to be closed Tuesday due to Harbor Bridge Project

Bobby Gonzalez
Posted at 11:35 AM, Feb 14, 2022
According to a release from the Harbor Bridge Project, the right mainlane of southbound Interstate Highway 37 will be closed from Nueces Bay Boulevard to Port Avenue on Tuesday.

From 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., the mainlane closure is "necessary for construction related to the Harbor Bridge Project," the release states.

Motorists are urged to consider using alternate routes, follow all traffic control devices, and to slow down in the work zones. All work is weather permitting, the release states.

For more information on closures and all things related to the Harbor Bridge Project, click here.

