“Made Right Here Road Trip” coming to Corpus Christi Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI — Mando Rayo, co-host of United Tacos of America has teamed up with Laredo Taco Company for a new six-part video series called “Made Right Here Road Trip." Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, the show will debut its latest episode in Corpus Christi.

"I always call Corpus the friendliest little city in Texas," said Rayo.

As part of the show, Rayo teams up with local city advocates and personalities to discuss Hispanic culture influences. Tuesday, he'll be joined by Corpus Christi artist Mayra Zamora for special screening and viewing party of the newest episode, filmed in Corpus Christi. It's happening at Loteria Mural parking Lot at 617 N. Chaparral St. from 7:00-9:00 p.m.

"Tacos always taste better when you know the story," said Rayo. "So we focus on the tacos that you get at Laredo Taco Company, how they are made fresh, and right there on the spot and as well as all the talent that Texas has to offer."

The event is free and open to the public. Rayo and Zamora host a special meet and greet before the screening. Those attending will get free Laredo Taco Company tacos, free raffle tickets and door prizes.

If you're interested in attending the screening, you can find more information by clicking here.

