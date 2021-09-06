Lyft, Uber will cover legal fees for drivers sued over Texas abortion law

Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft say they will cover the legal fees of any driver who is sued under the new law prohibiting most abortions in Texas.

The so-called “heartbeat law” bans abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity – usually around six weeks and often before women know they are pregnant.

The law gives citizens the right to file civil suits and collect damages against anyone aiding an abortion -- including those who transport women to clinics.

Lyft said it has created a fund to cover 100 percent of the legal fees for drivers sued under the law while driving on its platform.

