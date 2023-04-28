LULAC Council #1 honors local community leaders

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Omni Bayfront was packed Thursday evening with some of the city's most influential people. LULAC Council #1 held its 2023 Outstanding Community Leaders event.

Among the Community Leaders- honored were JJ De La Cerda, Mayor Paulette Guajardo, Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper, educator Michael Sandrousi and Julie Pina with Driscoll Children's Hospital.

The 2023 Special Recognition Awards went to Retired Fire Chief Robert Rocha and our very own Taylor Alanis. 2023 Outstanding Youth Awardees were Alexandria Moriah Aphrodite San Miguel and Isabella "Bella" Grace Trevino.

