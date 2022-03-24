Low-cost pet vaccination clinics begin on March 26

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Animal Services is sponsoring a series of low-cost pet vaccination clinics beginning this weekend.

The area-wide low-cost rabies vaccination clinics are available to anyone who wants their pets vaccinated. The clinics will provide rabies vaccinations to dogs and cats for $9.

Organizers say the series of pet vaccination clinics begins Saturday, March 26, with one in Agua Dulce and the second one in Banquete.

Agua Dulce Senior Center, located at 1513 Second Street -Hwy 44, Agua Dulce, Texas, will hold the pet clinic from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Banqute Senior Citizen's Center, located at 4359 Fourth Street (behind Pena's Grocery), Banquete, Texas, will hold their pet clinic from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pet owners will also have an opportunity to get their fur babies vaccinated at the NCAS's low-cost clinic on Saturday, April 2, and April 3.

Dr. Steve Lee will be the veterinarian on-site, county officials say. For more information, contact Nueces County Animal Services at 361-387-5701.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26, 2022



Agua Dulce Senior Center

1513 Second Street -Hwy 44

Agua Dulce, Texas

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Banquete Senior Citizen's Center

4359 Fourth Street (Behind Pena's Grocery)

Banquete, Texas

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2, 2022



Bishop Community Center

102 West Joyce

Bishop, Texas

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Driscoll Community Center

200 Navarro Avenue

Driscoll, Texas

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

SUNDAY, APRIL 3, 2022

