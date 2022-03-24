Watch
Low-cost pet vaccination clinics begin on March 26

Lisa Bockholt
Low-cost pet vaccination clinics begin this Saturday, March 26.
Posted at 11:17 AM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 12:17:17-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Animal Services is sponsoring a series of low-cost pet vaccination clinics beginning this weekend.

The area-wide low-cost rabies vaccination clinics are available to anyone who wants their pets vaccinated. The clinics will provide rabies vaccinations to dogs and cats for $9.

Organizers say the series of pet vaccination clinics begins Saturday, March 26, with one in Agua Dulce and the second one in Banquete.

Agua Dulce Senior Center, located at 1513 Second Street -Hwy 44, Agua Dulce, Texas, will hold the pet clinic from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Banqute Senior Citizen's Center, located at 4359 Fourth Street (behind Pena's Grocery), Banquete, Texas, will hold their pet clinic from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pet owners will also have an opportunity to get their fur babies vaccinated at the NCAS's low-cost clinic on Saturday, April 2, and April 3.

Dr. Steve Lee will be the veterinarian on-site, county officials say. For more information, contact Nueces County Animal Services at 361-387-5701.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26, 2022

  • Agua Dulce Senior Center
    1513 Second Street -Hwy 44
    Agua Dulce, Texas
    9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Banquete Senior Citizen's Center
    4359 Fourth Street (Behind Pena's Grocery)
    Banquete, Texas
    1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2, 2022

  • Bishop Community Center
    102 West Joyce
    Bishop, Texas
    9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Driscoll Community Center
    200 Navarro Avenue
    Driscoll, Texas
    1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

SUNDAY, APRIL 3, 2022

  • Bluntzer Fire Station
    Corner of FM 666 and FM 624
    Robstown, Texas
    10:00 a.m to 3 p.m.

