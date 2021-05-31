Loved ones honor those who fought bravely for Memorial Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Around the City of Corpus Christi, there have been several observances to remember our military men and women who died in service to our country.

Several local families gathered at one special field of honor to be with their loved ones one more time as visitors share the importance of honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Roxana Reyes Matson says she was very close to her older brother, Gilbert. He served in the United States Navy and at one point in his career was assigned to the U.S.S. Enterprise.

“I was very proud of him when he joined and it’s important to come and honor the people and remember them for their service to our country especially now in this day in time,” says Reyes Matson.

Her brother passed away last year and Roxana says she came to the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery to honor his memory.

“And he’s a wonderful guy," she said. "A lot of people liked him. He had a lot of friends."

Reyes Matson isn't the only one.

Alfred Allen along with his daughter took some time to pay respect to his wife.

“And I feel that she’s the one that deserved the honor and she’s been such a beautiful wife - warrior, mother, and grandmother,” said Allen.

The Allens were married for 48 years and they raised a beautiful family, he said.

“Three grandkids and two sons that are called ministers," Allen said. "I think it’s because of the dedication and the love that she showed in being the mother and wife that she was."

Family runs deep for Kathryn Dodd as she stopped by to remember her mother and father.

“It’s very important to be here," Dodd said. "I love my my parents. They adopted us - there’s three of us - don’t know who my real parents are, so they’re it. They're everything to me."

She says her father served in the army and her mother was a journalist, caring for each other and their family deeply.

“They just loved each other so much," Dodd said. "They went through so many things finding out that they couldn’t have kids so they adopted."