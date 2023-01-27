Longtime educator Garcia receives big sendoff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Wednesday Jan. 26, West Oso Independent School District (ISD) celebrated the last day of Superintendent Conrado Garcia's tenure. A goodbye celebration will be had on Thursday in honor of his longtime commitment to West Oso ISD.

Garcia first announced his retirement last year, butin the wake of the Uvalde school shooting, decided to initially stay until until the end of December 2022.

Garcia has spent decades in education as a teacher, principal and superintendent. He now plans to spend time traveling and with his grandchildren.

Kimberly Moore has been named interim superintendent at West Oso ISD until a permanent replacement can be found.

