Long-time Executive Recruiter celebrates retirement after 47 years of helping the community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It's the end of an era. Family and friends gathered Wednesday afternoon at Unique Employment to celebrate long-time Executive Recruiter Anne Wilson's retirement after 47 years of service to the community.

Anne Wilson aka Shirey Murray helped thousands of people find employment with various companies throughout the years. Her networking skills and strong personality have significantly impacted her success in her career.

Anne began working for a recruiting agency in Corpus Christi in 1977, and all the employees were required to have an alias or professional name while employed. She chose Anne Wilson because Wilson was her maternal grandmother's last name, and Anne was a simple name for people to remember.

In 1980, Anne opened The Wilson Group at Park Tower in uptown Corpus Christi — the first female independently-owned recruiting agency in the Coastal Bend. In 1983, Anne moved the business to the Petroleum Tower with 3-full-time employees and expanded the company in 1987.

Anne's business then relocated a few more times to Furman Plaza on People's Street, the Wilson Building across from La Retama Library, and lastly, a beautiful renovated 2-story home on 2nd street. Anne sold The Wilson Group to Unique Employment Services in 2019 and continued to work there as a Recruiter, continuing the use of her natural talents.

"I have built my business on relationships, and I don't just take, I give. And when they ask me to be on a board or something, I'm happy to do that and go the extra mile because I believe in what they're doing," said Anne Wilson.

Anne's dedication to the Corpus Christi community is extensive.

She has worked with local organizations such as the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, the Corpus Christi Area Council for the Deaf, and the Corpus Christi Economic Development Commission, just to name a few.

"I'm still working for the Ronald McDonald House, trying to raise money there. I went in there the first day and saw these babies have cancer, have brain tumors, and they're wandering around and they don't even know they're sick. And it got my heart," added Wilson.

Anne Wilson is a pioneer in the recruiting space and has a unique gift to connect people and help them. Anne says she plans to remain busy with volunteer opportunities in the community and her grandchildren's sporting events.

