London High School student passes away, family establishes scholarship in his honor

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — London High School senior Connor Spivey passed away on April 25 due to sudden arrhythmic death syndrome (SADS). Greg Spivey, Connor's father, talked to us about the kind of person Connor was.

"He was the most caring and giving person I’ve ever known. He made us better people, better parents and he brought just a ray of sunshine and joy to everybody that he touched," Greg Spivey said.

Connor was 18 years old when he passed away last month.

Greg Spivey's wife and Connor's stepmother, Lisa Spivey, said Connor was born prematurely.

"Connor was born very, very premature, 11 weeks premature, and he was only 2.5 pounds," Lisa Spivey said.

She said that can cause heart complications.

"He was born with a hole in his heart, but it was told that it had closed up," Spivey said.

The family says his heart essentially went off beat, causing it to stop.

"Basically, this sudden arrhythmic death syndrome can’t be checked until it’s a post-mortem, unfortunately," Lisa Spivey said.

The Spivey family wants Connor’s legacy to live on through his passion for barbecuing.

"I’ve always been the barbecuer in the family. And from the time he was little, he was always something by my side out there," Greg Spivey said.

Connor was an early founder of the London High School barbecue team. We also spoke to Coree Perez, Connor's Culinary arts instructor, who led the team.

"He loved cooking, he loved barbecue, he was very proud of it. You just saw this sense of pride and dedication," Perez said.

"We did everything we could to help him practice. Got him the same equipment they use for the competitions," Greg Spivey said.

That turned out to pay off tremendously, as Connor and the team came in 4th place in the nation for their pork chops.

Now, the family has set up a GoFundMe to allow the London ISD community, the Spivey family, and friends to remember him forever.

"Our goal is to set up a self-perpetuating scholarship. So we can make enough interest in it every year so that it will go on forever. So Connor’s legacy will live on long after we are gone," Greg Spivey said.

Connor Spivey's celebration of life will take place on Monday, May 6. at 2 p.m. at the Guardian Funeral Home.

The Spivey family told KRIS 6 News anyone who wants to show support for the family or London ISD is welcome.

