Local woman said abandoned house next door driving her property value down

Mary Castle, a local Corpus Christi woman, has owned a property next to an abandoned house for at least three years.

“It’s very dangerous, it’s imploding and no one seems to be taking care of the problem,” Castle said.

The house has a ton of uncut, high grass around it and some of the house has collapsed.

Castle’s tenant said he has found people drinking alcohol inside the house, even though it is abandoned. He is now leaving Castle’s house because he fears for the safety of his family.

Castle said the abandoned house is driving her property's value down and she has called Code Enforcement three times in the past two years and they haven’t done anything.

The city of Corpus Christi just passed an ordinance last month, stating they are allowed to demolish houses due to sudden acts like weather, vandalism or fires.

The city’s Code Enforcement provided us with this statement in regards to the abandoned house next to Castle’s house:

“City Code Enforcement has been working with the previous owner of the house regarding the home's condition. A new owner came into the picture in July, which has caused a delay in the process. The new owner indicted to Code Enforcement that the house would be demolished, but since that has not happened, the City will now pursue a sub-standard designation before the Building Standards Board. In addition to this, a City work order has been issued to have the tall grass cut. This should happen tomorrow.”

Neighbors like Tiffany Carlucci said the house has brought other problems besides crime.

“It causes rodents and roaches. It’s dirty. I’m very OCD and I’m a clean person so that house has to go,” Carlucci said.

Castle said that due to the house’s condition and her tenant moving, she will not be getting the income she is used to getting because her house will now be vacant. She said it will be hard finding someone new to rent it out because the abandoned house next to hers is an eyesore.

“I feel sorry for the neighbors. I feel sorry for myself because I’m going to suffer monetarily if it doesn’t get cleaned out,” Castle said.