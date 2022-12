CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Corpus Christi woman was the center of attention Thursday. Tomasa Padilla and her family celebrated her 105th birthday.

Tomasa is the mother of eight children and 36 grandchildren. She tries to remain active when she can.

She loves crocheting and even helped make some of the tamales served at her birthday.

Mariachis even made an appearance to help wish Tomasa a happy birthday.

