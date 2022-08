CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some local veterans took a big step forward in civilian life Monday evening.

Del Mar College recognized 66 veterans who completed the Veterans Upward Bound Program.

The free educational program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Education, helps veterans get a leg up in pursing a new career path.

Korean War veteran Dotson Lewis was the keynote speaker for the event.

