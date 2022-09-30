Local Teacher's Unique Incentive For Students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For years schools across the country have been battling chronic absenteeism, when a child misses 10 percent or more of the school year.

According to non-profit Attendance Works, before the pandemic 8 Million students were chronically absent. It says since then, that number has more than doubled.

The Corpus Christi Independent School District says it has been working to improve attendance numbers. The goal is a 95 percent attendance rate.

School staff members within the district, like Bridget Horan are making extra efforts to achieve that goal.

Horan is a P.E. teacher at Kostoryz Elementy School. But on special occasions she loses the gym clothes and becomes and entirely different character in costume.

"First day of school I was a bee. I've been a pumpkin and Marshmallow Man." said the school coach.

This school year Coach Horan made a deal with her students. She said if they go to school, show up on time and behave, she'd wear a costume of their choice during the school's Spirit Week.

Her students chose a mythical creature.

Horan said, "of course the kids picked out a unicorn. So I bough an inflatable unicorn outfit."

She wore the costume to school on Wednesday and even performed crossing guard duties dressed as a unicorn. She admits it may have looked silly and it wasn't easy to wear in the heat. However she said she's focused on her goal to encourage kids to come to school, even if that means motivating them one costume at a time.

"We learned the more fun we make the learning environment the higher attendance is. You know, the students are more engaged and they have something to look forward to." said Horan.