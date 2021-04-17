Watch
Local teacher teaches Autism awareness to students through interactive board

Posted at 5:13 PM, Apr 17, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Kindergarten teacher at Zavala Elementary in Corpus Christi has created an interactive board to teach students about autism.

Maria Arguijo created the board for Autism Awareness Month. She says its important to teach young kids to treat everyone equally.

"Because they are young, their hearts are big and this is the right time to teach them that love, sharing and growing and learning about each other is the way to go," said Mrs. Arguijo.

She put in a mixture of items on the board, including QR codes for the students to scan to learn more about Autism.

