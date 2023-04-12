Local student robotics team scheduled to compete at international competition

CORPUS CHRISTI — A team of students from Corpus Christi will be representing the entire Gulf Coast at an international level robotics competition.

They're called Droid Rage - FRC 3035, part of a robotics program with the Collegiate High School and Harold T. Branch Academy. The students have qualified and are advancing to the Worlds FIRST Championship in Houston, which is from April 19 to the 22nd at the George Brown Convention Center in Houston for the FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC).

The team is hoping to collect donations ahead of the event to help students with lodging and food expenses.

Click here to learn how to help.

FRC team 3035 competed at the District Championship or State UIL Championship this past weekend and won the Innovation Control Award and competed in the playoffs, advancing Droid Rage to Worlds. As an early college high school robotics program, it serves at-risk students who compete against teams with $100,000. The students say any amount, big or small would be appreciated.

You can refresh this story at a later time, to see how donations will also help students pursue their dreams and future careers.