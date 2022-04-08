Local student-athlete receives gift from state capitol

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — West Oso Junior D'Shon Simmons has a bright future ahead of him. He wants to major in business in college, and recently he got a pretty big leg up in that goal.

The teen, who is also the captain of the varsity tennis team, was recently named a national representative for Texas in the Business Professionals of America. He is one of two teens in the state to have that title.

To celebrate his big accomplishment, State Representative Abel Herrero paid a visit to West Oso High School Friday afternoon to present D'Shon with a flag that was flown over the state capitol.

Simmons has a chance to be named to the Executive Council at the National Leadership Conference for Business Professionals Of America in May.