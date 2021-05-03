Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Local splash pad shuts down after one day of use

Facility now open, but officials urge users to follow rules
items.[0].image.alt
Corpus Christi Aquatics Facebook Page
damage-splash-park-Corpus-Christi-Aquatics.jpg
damage-splash-park-Corpus-Christi-Aquatics-3.jpg
damage-splash-park-Corpus-Christi-Aquatics-4.jpg
damage-splash-park-Corpus-Christi-Aquatics-2.jpg
Splash-park-rules-Corpus-Christi-Aquatics.png
Posted at 10:00 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 11:48:35-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Lindale Park splash pad had to close after one day of operation, due to trash clogging up the water filters.

damage-splash-park-Corpus-Christi-Aquatics-3.jpg

The culprits, according to the City of Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Aquatics Division, included balloons, paper trash and mud that clogged the filters and caused the system to shut down.

"It seems a family had a birthday party including water balloons and apparently a grand time playing in the mud and throwing it around the splash pad and didn't pick up any of their trash or decorations," said a post from Corpus Christi Aquatics. "After only 1 day of operation, the splash pads needed service because of all the material pulled into the pumps."

damage-splash-park-Corpus-Christi-Aquatics-2.jpg

The splash pad, located at 3133 Swantner Drive, is back up and running, but the City Parks and Recreation Department would like to prevent future damage to the splash pads by encouraging patrons to follow the rules and clean up after themselves.

"We want the public to enjoy our splash pads, but we want them to respect the rules," Lisa Oliver from Parks and Recreation says.

SPLASH PAD RULES:

Splash-park-rules-Corpus-Christi-Aquatics.png

Splash pads at Lindale, Salinas, and Bill Witt park have been open to the public since May 1. The days and hours of operation are Tuesday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m..

Find more information about the splash pads here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education