Local resident finds a messy Ropes Park and cleans it

Sandy Hoot spent five hours cleaning up trash
KRIS file photo.
Local resident Sandy Hoot spent five hours cleaning up Ropes Park off Ocean Drive.
Posted at 5:51 PM, May 05, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local woman who wants to keep Corpus Christi beautiful is getting some recognition for her work.

This is what Sandy Hoot says she found during a recent visit to Ropes Park off Ocean Drive.

She says she visits the park almost every day looking for sea glass which she then uses for artwork for her business.

Instead, she found a mess.

So instead of just complaining, Hoot decided to do something about it.

She says it took five hours to clean up.

The majority of what she found were plastic cups, cans and a lot of grass.

Hoot says she wasn't looking for attention, but just loves our city.

