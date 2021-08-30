Local rescue collecting items for people, pets affected by Ida

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend animal rescue has asked for donations to deliver to people and their pets affected by Hurricane Ida.

In the middle of transporting dozens of dogs to the state of Washington on Sunday, Connie Bowen was already thinking about her next trip to Louisiana.

For the last four years, her animal rescue in Corpus Christi, Furever United, has brought hurricane relief to people and their pets.

Ida is no exception.

“One thing that we realize is that there are very little relief efforts for pets,” Bowen said.

Bowen said she already received requests for help and the images coming out of Louisiana hit too close to home for her.

“During Hurricane Harvey, I remember someone at a Red Cross center had given their dog half of their meal that they got for the day," Bowen said. "And that’s what made me think that we need to be doing something, because that’s the last thing they need to do is feeding their animals."

Bowen will be collecting donation items for people and animals affected by Hurricane Ida.

On Friday, Bowen and other volunteers will load up a box truck and a van to head to the Pelican State and team up with other non-profits there to distribute the supplies.

“People are gonna get there,” Bowen said. “We’re neighbors and we’re all trying to help each other and hopefully we can make things a little easier.”

The items needed include:

Dog food

Cat food

Horse food

Gallon-Size Ziploc bags

Bug spray

Bleach

Paper towels

Trash bags

Bottled waters

Gas cans (no bigger than 5-gallon)

Non-perishable food

Tarps

Batteries

Flashlights

Donations can be dropped off at several locations including Animal Care Services at 2626 Holly Road and Boots and Britches at 5420 McArdle across from La Palmera Mall.

