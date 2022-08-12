Local Republican group holds rally in support of former President Trump.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday evening some local Republicans gathered in support of former President Trump. The group The Coastal Bend Republican Coalition rallied along the 14000 block of SPID.

Similar rallies have sparked around the country following the FBI's raid of Mar-A-Lago, Trump's Florida home.

NBC News has learned Trump received a subpoena in the spring for documents he failed to turn over when he returned about 15 boxes improperly taken from the White House.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.