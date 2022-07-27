Local rappers sent to prison on drug charges

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — United States attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced in a news release that one of three men in a hip-hop group was sent to prison for his role in a "large-scale narcotics distribution operation" involving multiple properties in Corpus Christi.

According to a release, 41-year-old Javon Hicks a.k.a Drank Nitti Kasino, plead guilty to drug charges on April 5.

Two other men, 39-year-old Dwayne Thompson, a.k.a Muddy Kasino, and 30-year-old Zackari Williams a.k.a Arm and Hammer Zone, plead guilty to the same charges March 9, and March 30, respectively.

At the time of their pleas, the individuals admitted they were each part of a hip-hop group that produced music under the label "Kasino World."

They used multiple houses and apartments throughout Corpus Christi to record their songs and videos.

The release states an investigation revealed the group members also used the locations to distribute crack cocaine and methamphetamines "with at least 100 sales per day."

On Wednesday, Hicks was ordered to serve a total of 11 years and six months in federal prison. He must also serve five years of supervised release following the sentence.

Hicks and Thompson also forfeited personal items including cars, guns, jewelry, and cash valued at more than $123,000.

Thompson and Williams had previously received their sentences and are currently serving 12 years and 10 years, respectively, in prison.

Hicks will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.