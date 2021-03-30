Local philanthropist, Vietnam War veterans aims to bring honorific wall to Coastal Bend in 2022

March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

It’s a day of national observance, and one proud Vietnam veteran is a man you may know as the man with the phrase “Donde se compra con mucho gusto”.

Car dealership owner Mike Shaw said when he started Turkeys for Veterans, he didn't know how many people would show up.

He thought maybe 300 veterans would show up: It was more like more than 2,700 veterans, as well as active military.

He has since sponsored many other events, including Wreaths Across America and so many others.

He's also bringing a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, which is in Washington, to the area next year as a way to honor our local Vietnam vets.

"I know a lot of guys that were there that went to Texas A&M with me and, you know, the whole country didn't like the war,” Shaw said. “I think the country, in the last, oh maybe now 10 years. . . . is finally starting to thank Vietnam veterans. Because I can tell you, when I came back, I exited Washington state and they threw tomatoes and eggs at us if we were in uniform."

Shaw plans to bring the replica to the Coastal Bend exactly one year from today -- on March 29.

We'll bring you details as it gets closer.