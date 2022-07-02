Local pet shelters hoping to get pets adopted this holiday weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This weekend, the Gulf Coast Humane Society and the Ingleside Animal Shelter are almost at capacity and are hoping that this weekend they will be able to send animals home with families.

Alisa Mills, Executive Director of The Gulf Coast Humane Society said this weekend is important for them.

"We're trying to help as many as we can, the smaller shelters are always struggling so thery'e asking for assistance as well," she said.

She added that they also have pure breed dogs available.

"Don't forget shelters have a lot of pure breed dogs, people don't think about that, so definitely check out our website and stop by and see us," she said.

The Ingleside Animal Shelter will be hosting an adoption event tomorrow from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 PM.