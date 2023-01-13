Local nurse reminds people to get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases increase

The U.S. Health Department extended the COVID-19 pandemic's status as a public health emergency.

Richard, who is at home recovering from his third case of COVID-19, said he works in a department where he assists nurses who take care of patients who are stroke victims, have COVID, and other health issues.

“It makes me sad, it makes me sad that is all," Richard said.

As a healthcare worker for about six years, Richard said it’s hard to isolate and be away from what he loves to do.

“I like taking care of people and I can’t take care of people right now because I’m taking care of myself," he said.

Although Richard couldn’t speak about his hospital, he said the pandemic has been stressful for all healthcare workers.

“I think it would be a lot better here if people would get their shots and do their distancing," Richard said.

He told us although COVID-19 cases are rising, the total number of vaccinations are not increasing.

“I don’t want to just say it’s a healthcare issue, it’s a systemic issue throughout throughout the area," he said.

And the CDC reporting around 80% of the U.S. population have received at least one dose of the vaccine. In Texas, 76.6% of citizens have at least one vaccination and Nueces County is close to 68% receiving one dose.

“Isolate, wear a mask be responsible that’s the message I would like to get out," Richard said.

And it could get worse before it gets better. Health experts said more travel and less social distancing over the winter holidays would fuel COVID-19’s spread.

As of Jan. 4th, the CDC said, the weekly average of cases were up 16% over the week prior.