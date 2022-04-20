Local non-profits depend on bingo halls.

CORPUS CHRISTI — Tomorrow's commissioners court could determine the future of bingo halls across the Coastal Bend and that could trickle down to local non-profits that benefit from the funds gathered at these establishments.

Non-profits like the Navy League of Kingsville, benefit from bingo halls in Corpus Christi, with the rise in game rooms, several people ditched bingo.

Lance Hamm, Vice President of the Navy League of Kingsville says they depend on them.

"The funding that we get from the bingo parlor, or the the bingo games is a good percentage of our annual funding that we give out," Hamm said.

Claudia Trevino with the Rotary Club of Kingsville also said that they depend on these funds to help people of the community.

"In the funding that we receive from the bingo halls, we use those funds to do service projects within our community; one being building ramps for handicap or disabled people, veterans and regular citizens." She said.