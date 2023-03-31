Local non-profit in need of donations to help the hungry

CORPUS CHRIST, Texas — You might've seen a group of people with an abundance of food to share at Artesian Park, near Corpus Christi's downtown area.

Tacos Not Bombs CC consists of volunteers who dedicate their time to fighting poverty in the Coastal Bend.

Every Sunday, they go to the park to feed anyone hungry.

The group said they serve more than 250 meals each time they complete their weekly mission. Tacos Not Bombs CC and volunteers also provide hygiene supplies, clothes, shoes, haircuts, and pet food for attendees.

At this time the group is looking to the community for support. They are trying to raise funds to purchase a small cargo trailer to transport much-needed supplies like tables, food, and items they use to set up every Sunday.

They encourage people to help make an impact. If you are interested in donating or learning more about the group click here.

