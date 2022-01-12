Local non-profit hosting resource fair for expectant mothers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Roughly one-third of all pregnant women in Nueces County don’t receive adequate prenatal care, that's according to Sherry Peterson, the director of Success By 6 at United Way of the Coastal Bend.

That's why the Success By 6 Early Childhood Coalition is hosting a free community resource fair for expectant mothers to help them prepare for a healthy pregnancy.

The Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby! Community Resource Fair will take place on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend.

There will be live presentations and a plethora of resources available to the mothers, along with COVID-19 vaccinations. There will also be over 150,000 diapers that will be given away to those attending the event.

“Every stage of pregnancy is important, but early prenatal care is vital because it sets the stage for the entire pregnancy and influences the wellness of both mother and baby,” said Peterson in a release.

The Success By 6 Early Childhood Coalition is a group of of nonprofits, governmental agencies, businesses and individuals working together to "empower families with the resources, information and guidance they need to put their children on an early path toward life-long success." You can find out more about the coalition and their resources available here.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the event will have health and safety protocols in place. Masks are encouraged for anyone above the age of 2, and will be provided when guests arrive. Temperature checks will also be taken at the door and social distancing measures will be in place and encouraged among guests.