Local NAACP leader calls out predecessor for trying to 'discredit' fundraiser

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two local civil rights groups now have competing fundraisers, and the leader of one of them is calling out the other.

The president of the Corpus Christi chapter of the NAACP, Jeremy Coleman, says his group has held their Freedom Fund Gala on the Saturday before the Martin Luther King Day march downtown every year for the past 28 years.

But this year, his predecessor, Terry Mills, booked a fundraising banquet for his new organization, Their Day Foundation, on the same night and at the same time as the NAACP gala.

Coleman voiced his frustration to reporters Thursday afternoon.

"This press conference has been called to address the false advertisement and clear the confusion that has been caused by the former NAACP President in his efforts to discredit the annual NAACP MLK Freedom Fund Gala," Coleman said in a release announcing the news conference.

Mills directed comments to the spokesperson for Their Day Foundation who said the scheduling conflict was unintentional.

"If that’s what happened, that’s just by coincidence," Marlon Griffin said. "We didn’t even know if the NAACP was going to have a banquet."

After his press conference, Coleman wanted to make it clear that buying a ticket to Mills's event does not support the NAACP.

"The NAACP Corpus Christi, state, and nationally want our local community to know that they are two separate organizations,” he said.

The NAACP's M.L.K. Freedom Fund Gala runs from 6:30 until 9 p.m. Saturday, January 15 at the American Bank Center.

Their Day Foundation's Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Community Funds Banquet runs from 7 until 9 p.m. Saturday, January 15 at the Solomon Ortiz Center.