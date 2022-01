CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You can celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History's "Remembering Icons" event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

The exhibit highlights several of history's most prominent voices in the African-American Civil Rights movement.

It features special presentations, screenings of famous speeches and more.

A general museum admission ticket is required, and all ages are invited.