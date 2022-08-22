Watch Now
Local McDonald's restaurants launch 'Fries for School Supplies' in support of teachers and students

August 22 through August 26, 10% of sales from all large french fry orders at local McDonald's restaurants will be donated to the United Way of the Coastal Bend.
Posted at 6:23 AM, Aug 22, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas  — Coastal Bend McDonald's are supporting our students and teachers with the Fries for School Supplies fundraiser.

The fundraiser will help provide supplies, including hand sanitizer, whiteboards, and books for local schools.

For more information on the United Way of the Coastal Bend - Operation Supply Our Students fundraiser, visit all participating local co-op McDonald’s restaurants.

Fries for School Supplies
10% of sales from large a la carte fry sales from August 22-26 will benefit local schools with supplies for classrooms.

