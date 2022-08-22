Local McDonald's restaurants launch 'Fries for School Supplies' in support of teachers and students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend McDonald's are supporting our students and teachers with the Fries for School Supplies fundraiser.

August 22 through August 26, 10% of sales from all large french fry orders will be donated to the United Way of the Coastal Bend.

The fundraiser will help provide supplies, including hand sanitizer, whiteboards, and books for local schools.

For more information on the United Way of the Coastal Bend - Operation Supply Our Students fundraiser, visit all participating local co-op McDonald’s restaurants.