The Nueces County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on animal cruelty charges Thursday morning.

Joseph Adams was indicted on charges of cruelty to a non-livestock animal and attack on an assistance animal-causes death.

Officials have not released the circumstances surrounding the animals' deaths.

The 57-year-old man was being held on a $20,000 bond; he has bonded out.

