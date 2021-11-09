Local man emerges as big winner on 'America's Big Deal'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man is the big winner of the latest "America's Big Deal" episode.

The competition series airs on the USA Network.

Javi Martinez won the show with a product he invented called mammoth grip carry handles.

It's a device that helps you carry several bags at the same time.

During the show, contestants pitch their product and then there's a buying window.

The product that registers the most sales is the winner.

For the grand prize, Martinez will have his product marketed and sold by Lowe's.

He says personal experience is what inspired him.

“When I was a kid in San Antonio, the youngest of seven, they always made me bring in the groceries,” Martinez said. “And I said one day, one day I'm going to invent the world's best grocery bag carrier.”

Martinez has been selling the mammoth grip at the Trade Center.

He said it took him and his team six months to go from the research stage to the marketing stage for his product.