Local man concerned about deer coming out by Yorktown Mud Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With warmer weather, more animals like deer are starting to come out in Flour Bluff by the Yorktown Mud Bridge.

Cam, who didn’t want his to reveal his last name, lives off Yorktown Road and called our station after he was driving around the area at night and said he almost hit some deer.

“You could hit a deer. Deer jump right out in front of you when your headlights are on,” Cam said.

Cam recorded a video that shows deer on the side of the road. He said deer are always in the area off Yorktown and Arman, right where the Yorktown Mud Bridge is closed.

He told us it’s going to get worse in the Summer when they come out more at night.

“There’s not a lot of lighting either as well. Just a lot of closure signs. I just know that everybody is driving up and down here at 60 miles per hour up and down this street in the first place,” Cam said.

I reached out to the city Wednesday and was told no one was available to speak to me until Friday, but they did tell me via email it’s received one work order request for a “deer” sign further east of the Mud Bridge.

This supports information received from Texas Parks and Wildlife that deer do not have a predictable movement pattern and just go where they can find food and feel safe.

Cam said he’s noticed since the bridge is closed, the deer are getting comfortable with vehicles not driving by, which could cause more serious accidents when it does reopen.

“I mean, you don’t know what’s going to happen in an accident. You can hit the deer; you could fly off the road, hit one of these poles, or one of these trees. I just want people to be safe. That’s the main thing,” Cam said.

The bridge has been closed since December because of a sinkhole. The city said it’s on target to complete the bridge within 70 working days.

