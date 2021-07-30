Watch
Local LULAC chapter demands apology from rapper DaBaby

Rapper faces backlash for 'hateful homophobic rant'
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
DaBaby arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Posted at 5:09 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 18:28:43-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — LULAC Para Todos, a chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens, has demanded an apology from rapper DaBaby for homophobic remarks he made during a performance earlier this week.

The chapter's attempts to contact the rapper's manager Arnold Taylor and his record label, South Coast Music Group, remain unanswered.

DaBaby is set to perform at the Old Concrete Street Amphitheater in Corpus Christi on Saturday night.

"LULAC Para Todos joins the chorus of voices pushing back against DaBaby's hate-filled words," said Matt Stacy Stevens, a board member for the organization. "We want him to know that hate has no place here in our bend of the coast."

DaBaby's raunchy rant has been condemned by Madonna, Elton John, and a slew of pro-LGBTQ+ groups, according to the local LULAC chapter.

