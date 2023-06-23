Local kitchen gives back to area homeless

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday was picture day over at Neil's Urban Oven on the city's Southside.

The staff was holding a photo shoot for their new app. It required them to make one of every item on the menu.

After the shoot, the employees were faced with the question of what to do with all that food? Their answer: hand it out to the city's less fortunate.

KRIS 6 News followed them to parts of town as they handed out the food to an appreciative public. One person simply said "I appreciate it very much. God bless you guys."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.