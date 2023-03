CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lot of aspiring stars filled the Harbor Playhouse Monday night. They were there to audition for the Playhouse's summer musical "Frozen Jr." The show is looking for kids ranging in age from 6 to 8-years-old.

Another round of auditions is scheduled for Tuesday March 28, 2023. It will be at the Harbor Playhouse starting at 6pm.

Opening night for "Frozen Jr." is scheduled for May 26, 2023.

