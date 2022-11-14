Local free diver in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is clawing up big bucks at the box office.

Another fun fact: a local man and free diver, Neal Tyagi, is in the movie, and he says he accomplished the dream of a lifetime.

Corderro McMurry was joined by Neal Tyagi over the weekend.

Tyagi reveals he is from Corpus Christi and went to W.B. Ray High School.

Tyagi said he has been training in free diving for many years. He said he saw a post on Instagram looking for a "Mexican free diver that can do certain things in the water."

"That was me, so I reached out to the email and sent some details. Within a few days, we had a phone call, and I was flying out to Atlanta," said Neal Tyagi.

Tyagi said his favorite thing about appearing in the movie was seeing it all come together.

"It takes time. And put in the work, don't give up. Keep showing up. If you keep showing up, it will happen," said Tyagi.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is out now in theaters and dominated the weekend, debuting with $180,000,000, the best November opening ever.

