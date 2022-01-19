Local hair salon ransacked after break-in

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The owners of Mirtha’s Salon in the 3500 block of Up River Road were surprised by a break-in with loads of shattered glass and missing items.

When the owner arrived at the salon early Tuesday morning, she found that a rock had been thrown through her glass door.

Among the items that were stolen included hair supplies, equipment and a television set.

Drawers were also ransacked.

“People need to chill out already,” said Honey Andrews of Mirtha’s Salon. “I know it’s a tough time for a lot of people, but they need to slow down and think that there are people that need their jobs. And for them to be causing stuff like this it only adds more struggle to certain people. You know, hopefully they stop doing this.”

If you have any information on who may be responsible for this break-in, call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS (8477).