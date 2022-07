CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local veteran and activist Ram Chavez received some special recognition Thursday evening.

Chavez was honored by the Westside Business Association. They presented him with the "Bienvenidos a Mi Casa - Honoring a Legacy" award.

It's presented to a local citizen who is considered a true leader and who has had a tremendous impact on the community.

Chavez, who is the leader of the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi, was touched by the honor.